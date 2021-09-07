Ramagya Group launches B2B E-commerce platform for the home appliances category

Ramagya Group has launched its B2B E-commerce platform ‘Ramagya Mart’. This will be India’s only B2B e-platform catering to the home appliances category.

This B2B platform is designed in a way that it acts as a wholesale e-trading medium for the Indian home appliances manufacturer, which will enable them to connect with retailers, dealers, wholesalers and distributors globally. Randeep Hooda, Actor and Brand Ambassador of Ramagya Mart was the chief guest at the virtual launch event. Speaking on the occasion, Randeep Hooda said, “ I am very happy to partake on this new journey with Ramagya Mart and I encourage our business community to actively engage themselves with Ramagya Mart for better business opportunities and growth and simultaneously the growth of our nation”.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to facilitate digital distribution transformation to enhance wholesale business. With this, the manufacturers can build their image and create a wholesale network in Tier-II and Tier III cities. The company focuses on home appliances across 23 categories that includes kitchen, home and personal care appliances.

Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart commented at the launch, “Ramagya Mart’s brand positioning is ‘Desh Ka Vyapaar’ and the entire philosophy behind this positioning stems from the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Initially we are coming up with 23 categories in the home appliance segment and soon will add more categories in the coming days. If manufacturers utilize their capacities at an optimum level, not only will they be productive and profitable but manufacturers will become catalysts to creating new job opportunities for our people on a pan India basis, giving further impetus to economic growth”.





