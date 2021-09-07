Customers can now buy ‘digital gold’ from Tanishq in just a click

Tanishq, the coveted jewellery brand from the Tata Group, has recently forayed into the ‘digital gold’ domain. Powered by SafeGold, this move makes Tanishq the first jewellery brand in the country to enter this investment category.

SafeGold, as a platform, is organized, transparent and operates in compliance with all SEBI norms and regulations. The best part about Tanishq Digital Gold is that, unlike other companies, customers have the flexibility to convert their virtual assets into physical gold at a later date, with Tanishq. This offers investment flexibility and still gives the customers the convenience of traditional gold-purchase.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited commenting on this said, “Tanishq Digital Gold powered by SafeGold is a transparent platform that will help customers acquire 24K pure gold and start their golden savings journey with the trust of Tata. While the demand for traditional forms of buying Gold at our retail stores will continue, at the same time, Tanishq in partnership with SafeGold is providing an opportunity to the new age digital-savvy consumers who may not have an immediate need to buy gold jewellery but may be inclined to purchase it in the near future. Tanishq Digital Gold powered by SafeGold will provide convenience to customers as they will have the option to convert the digital gold into physical gold jewellery at any time across 360+ Tanishq retail stores in the country or can be exchanged online at Tanishq.co.in”.