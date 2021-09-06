Reliance Retail ready to step into the ethnic wear market with Avantara

Reliance retail is all set to enter the ethnic wear market with their new brand Avantara. The company is also planning to open a number of chain stores exclusive to this brand. The move is being taken to take on Tata’s Group Tanishq and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail in the ethnic wear and saree space.

The development was announced ahead of the festive and wedding season, which will see the brick-and-mortar chain position mid-size stores in the economy range, said three people familiar with this development.

Avantra will sell private labels in sarees and ethnic wear, and the brand is also planning to partner with regional weaver clusters and also serve third parties under the same brand name. The first store is set to come in Bengaluru, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, according to the media sources.

