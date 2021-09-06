House of Kieraya ready to enter the re-commerce market

House of Kieraya announced the launch of its re-commerce brand Furbicle.The company comes under the list of India’s foremost online furniture and lifestyle companies, and houses brands like Furlenco and UNLMTD by Furlenco. With the re-commerce brand Furbicle, the company is targeting to provide high quality remanufactured furniture and renewed appliances in India to slow the cut down of the furniture waste.

Furbicle will offer furniture that is new-age and comfortable. The company is also offering 1-year warranty on its products. Additionally, the company will offer a no-questions-asked return or replacement for the products. Furbicle will also offer new categories such as laptops, wearable electronics, cameras and decor among others sections in the near future.

The brand is available in 14 cities and is getting ready to expand in 35 cities, soon.

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder & CEO, House of Kieraya commented on this matter, “The launch of Furbicle has allowed us to create a new category in the market with our unique ability to give furniture and appliances a new lease of life. Not only does Furbicle provide good quality furniture at competitive prices, but it also cuts down on product waste that otherwise ends up in landfills. Our remanufacturing facility allows us to take any piece of furniture and recreate it with top-notch structural integrity and material quality, ensuring the best products for our customers. We understand the specific needs and aspirations of various segments in the market, and House of Kieraya’s growth plan will cater to each of them with more tech-enabled and tailored solutions, just like what Furbicle has to offer”.