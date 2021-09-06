PepsiCo India launches ‘Tidy Trails’ in Mathura-Vrindavan

PepsiCo India has partnered with United Way Delhi with an aim to sustainably manage post- consumer plastic waste. This ‘Tidy Trails’ initiative is a part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, and it was flagged off at Mathura, Vrindavan.

Under this initiative, a special mobile van is being deployed, which will visit over 400 shops to create awareness and also collect post-consumer plastic waste. The aim of this initiative is to encourage and empower local citizens to save the environment.

Tidy Trails will encourage the shopkeeper community that comprises both organized and unorganized retail shops in eight commercial zones, across Mathura-Vrindavan to enhance behaviour change towards environmental waste. The company also organized e-educational workshops, ground events and also distributed information, Educational and Communication Material ( IEC) material at a large scale to educate masses about waste management.

Anunaya Jha, municipal commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation said, talking about this initiative “, “Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam is working tirelessly on various initiatives in line with Swachh Uttar Pradesh to create awareness on responsible disposal of plastic waste amongst local citizens and communities. We will extend the required support to PepsiCo India and United Way Delhi on their special initiative”.

Satadal Mukherjee, factory head, PepsiCo India Kosi Kalan, Mathura Foods Plant said, “PepsiCo India has undertaken various recycling initiatives with our partners to make sustainable plastics a reality across different markets”.