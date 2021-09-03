Nexus Malls leads roster of Indiaâ€™s most innovative, successful shopping centres atÂ  IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2021

Orion Mall,Inorbit Malls, South City Mall receive multiple honours, Select CityWalk adjudged Most Admired Shopping Centre by retailersâ€”

Â As the grand finale of Shopping Centres Next 2021, Indiaâ€™s largest shopping centre intelligence event,Â the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2021 powered by Bestseller India recognised excellence in the countryâ€™s retail real estate industry last night. Shopping centres from across India were acknowledged for innovation and business performance in a glittering ceremony attended by Indiaâ€™s leading retail and mall development companies.Â

Nexus Malls was a dominating presence in the list of the eveningâ€™s awardees, leading with six honours, with the companyâ€™s CEO Dalip Sehgal being declared the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional. The title of IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Green Initiatives was bestowed upon Seawoods Grand Central Mall (Nexus Malls), whileÂ

The trophy for IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Transformative Innovation went to Inorbit Malls;Â IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Tech Implementation was given to Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore and the category of IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Mobile Application was awarded to Lulu Mall App.

Trophies for 17 award categories were given away, based on votes and scores from an independent jury comprising Indiaâ€™s leading consulting companies, International Property Consultants (IPCs) and BD Heads from retail organisations, who studied 100+ nominations in meticulous detail to arrive at the final results.

List of Awardees: ISCA 2021

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Green Initiatives

Seawoods Grand Central Mall (Nexus Malls)

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Transformative Innovation

Inorbit Malls

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Tech Implementation

Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore

Â IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Mobile Application

Lulu Mall App

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch

Phoenix Palassio (Non Metro City)

Vegas Mall ( Metro City)

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Turnaround Story

DLF Avenue SaketÂ

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Marketing & Promotions

Â Â North India â€” Elante (Nexus Malls)Â

Â Â West India â€” Inorbit Mall Malad

Â Â South India â€” Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway

Â Â Â East India â€” Quest Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Mall-Tenant Collaboration Success Story

Â Â Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: CSR Initiatives

Â Â Â Inorbit Malls

Â Â Â Viviana Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Differentiation Through Design and Atmospherics

Â Â Forum Shantiniketan Mall (Nexus Malls)

Â Â Vegas Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre

Â Â Tapadia City Centre

Â Â Urban Square Udaipur

RETAILERSâ€™ CHOICE AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Best Trading Density

Â Â North India â€” Mall of India

Â Â South India â€” Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway

Â Â East India â€” South City Mall

Â Â West IndiaÂ â€” Ahmedabad One

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: ROI

Â Â North IndiaÂ â€” Elante (Nexus Malls)Â

Â Â South India â€” Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway

Â Â East India â€” South City Mall

Â Â West India â€” Viviana Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre

Â Â Select CityWalk

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group

Â Â Nexus Malls

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head/ Leasing Head

Â Ravinder Choudhary, Leasing Head, Vegas MallÂ

Â Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Bangalore &Â Â Â Â Hyderabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional

Â Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls

Nomination process

Companies and brands whose votes matter the most to the shopping centre development industry: tenants (both existing and targeted) and IPCs. Along with Indiaâ€™s biggest IPCs, over 50 of Indiaâ€™s leading national and regional retail brands across fashion & lifestyle, food & grocery, F&B, Beauty & Wellness, Entertainment formed the adjudicators for ISCA 2021.

Nominees for presentation for IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre made live presentations to an â€˜On Ground Juryâ€™ comprising retail real estate experts from leading IPCs and retail organisations across formats and verticals on September 2, 2021 at GRAND HYATT, GOA. Nominees for two categories â€” IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Turnaround Story and IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre: Marketing & Promotions made presentations to the jury via online meetings on August 30, 2021.

Jurors for ISCA 2021 included Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO, Timezone Entertainment, Abhishek More, Director, XIMI VOGUE, Akash Srivastava, AVP, Business Development, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ankur Kohli, Head – Real Estate & BD (South Asia), Bata, Arif Raza, AVP, Retail Business Development, Vedant Fashions, Bimal Sharma, Head, CBRE South Asia, Deepak Yadav, Chief Development Officer & Real Estate Head, Shoppers Stop,Â Indranil Banerjee, National BD head, Wow! Momo, Kushal Budhia, BD Head, Barbeque Nation, Maneesh Gaur, Chief BD Officer, PVR, Manik Dhodi, Director Real Estate, adidas Group India, Manish Chandra, BD Head, Skechers Asia, Mayank Gupta, Retail Head, Tupperware, Nandini Kelkar, Director, Customer Research MEASA, Frost & Sullivan, Narender Pratap Singh, Director – BD, Samsonite South Asia, Neerav Sejpal, VP-BD, Spencer’s and Nature’s Basket, Nikhil Jatinder, Head – Business Development,Â Nike (RJ Corp), Nitin Bansal, Head Business Development, Miniso, Pranav Chaturvedi, BD Head, Fabindia, Preeti Chopra, National Head BD -Retail, Raymond, Rahul Pandita, BD Head & Projects, Paradise Food Court, Rajat Tuli, Partner, Kearney, Rajat Wahi, Partner & Head – Consumer & Retail Sectors, Deloitte Consulting, Rajnikant A Shah, Advisor, Trent Ltd, Sahil Kansal, BD Head, Infiniti Retail,Â Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak, Shashank Kulkarni, BD Head – Real Estate, McDonalds, Shirish Handa, BD Head, INOX, Shubranshu Pani, Managing Directorâ€“ Retail Services, JLL, Sumit Chopra, Director Research Analysis, GlobalData, Sumit Ghildiyal, Head Retail Business Development & NSO, (Max) Landmark Group, Sumit S Suneja, Head – Business Development & Franchise, Bestseller India, Suvneet Ahuja, BD Head, Reliance Brands, Tirthankar Banerjee, National Head BD, More Retail,Â Vishal Razdan, BD Head, Taco Bell, Vivek Shrivastava, BD Head, Benetton India.

About Shopping Centres Next

From IMAGES Group, Indiaâ€™s largest retail intelligence organisation comes the inaugural edition of Shopping Centres Next, the countryâ€™s most powerful, differentiated retail real-estate intelligence business event.

Shopping Centres Next 2021 in association with Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) and powered by Bestseller India is a powerful platform to not just showcase retail locations across India, but also to gather outstanding insights on new consumer behaviours, mall innovation and collaboration models post the dramatic challenges and new learnings of 2020-21.