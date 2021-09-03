Amazon launches next evolution of Delivery Service Partner program in India

The e-commerce giant, Amazon has announced the launch of the next evolution of Delivery Service Partner(DSP) program in India. The program enables aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their own delivery business.

The new DSP programme has already been launched in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Netherlands, and is now expanding to India, to help small businesses and create thousands of job opportunities.

Currently, the e-commerce platform has on-boarded the first batch of more than 40 new DSPs and will soon open up more opportunities for the aspiring entrepreneurs. Since the launch of DSP by the e-commerce platform, the company has invested an amount of USD 1 billion in technology by providing new exclusive tools for DSP.

Akhil Saxena, VP – Customer Fulfilment, APAC, MENA and LATAM, Amazon commented on this matter “We’re incredibly proud of the hundreds of small business owners growing and benefiting from the Delivery Service Partner program. With the program’s growth, we have innovated to enhance the experience for our DSPs and their associates.”

“The new offering will serve as an incubator and enable rapid growth opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the logistics sector, who will in turn be able to create additional job opportunities and a great working environment for their associates while building a strong foundation for their own entrepreneurial journey,” he added.