Verfacto brings future-proof marketing to Shopify stores

Verfacto, an analytical solution for data-driven marketing, has received native support of Shopify as it becomes available for all Shopify users directly from Shopify Marketplace. It automatically analyzes eCommerce data to generate insights that improve the performance of digital marketing.

To achieve high quality of data insights,reducing the dependency on third-party data to the maximum. As soon as Verfacto connects to a store, it tracks users’ behavior on the website. Then the behavioral data is mapped to customer and order data creating rich customer profiles.

“Around 40% of eShops connected to Verfacto are powered by Shopify. It is the most popular eCommerce platform among our users. The new Shopify plugin connects Verfacto to a store with a literally single click. So now all Shopify users are just one click away from switching to truly data-driven marketing,” Andrejus Sereika, Business Developer at Verfacto.

ML segments are unique for every business and usually show things that are hidden from human eyes. Every subsequent ML analysis makes the segmentation more precise and insightful due to the self-improving nature of the algorithms.

Advanced Shopify or Shopify Plus users can benefit from the customer reports. They can now compare first-time customers versus returning customers, show their location, and pinpoint loyal customers and who are about to leave. Users will also get to know how much their customers spend on purchases, how long they are active on the website, how regularly they buy, and whether there are any characteristics that make them stand out from the crowd.

Verfacto supports all popular eCommerce platforms via developer-free API integration, including WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento, Opencart, and Shopify. Custom platforms can also be connected upon request.