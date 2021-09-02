Snapdeal saw a spike of 493% in kids’ apparel

Snapdeal, the e-commerce giant shared the sales of kids’ apparel, which has increased by 493% in terms of units sold from January to July this year. This has made the kid’s section one of the flourishing sectors for the company.

Due to the pandemic, kidswear has witnessed a phenomenal growth. This is because parents today are more concerned about their kid’s safety and their growing involvement with kids have also impacted the sales of kids’ apparel, according to the company statement.

The company also stated that track pants have seen the highest increase in sales this year by experiencing 17x growth, t-shirts saw an increase by 8x growth and top and bottom sets saw an increase by 11x. While a larger percentage of audience demand continues to come from the southern market, there has been an increase in the audience from North and West india, as well.

The demand for kids’ fashion has made the company provide various affordable offers. The popular price point for the combo offers is at Rs 400-600, followed by the second best-selling range of Rs 200-400 in individual items

A Snapdeal spokesperson talking about the growth of this segment, mentioned, “Spending on children & clothes is no longer limited to special occasions such as birthdays and festivals. Parents now buy kids apparel as per needs of season, size and also driven by extra discounts during sale offerings. Mimicking the fashion preferences for adults, the purchasing behavior for kids apparel now leans towards more functional and comfortable choices, albeit with a high trendiness quotient. With increased frequency of online purchases for kids’ clothes, customers prefer value-priced merchandise including combo packs”.

Snapdeal has expanded the choice available in the kids apparel segment by adding popular brands like Luke and Lilly, Hopscotch, Gini and Jony, Cherokee, Donuts, Colt, Hellcat, Kyda, Aarika, Naughty Ninos and more. Ahead of the festive season, Snapdeal has also planned to expand thes selection of ethnic fashion for kids.