Amazon announces launch of Kisan Store on Amazon.in

Amazon India has launched the Kisan (Farmer) Store today, aligning with Government of India’s vision of empowering farmers and leveraging technology to transform the farming sector. The store was launched by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. With this launch, farmers across the country will have availability of agriculture inputs like seeds, farm tools & accessories, plant protection, nutrition and many other agricultural products at competitive prices, with the added convenience of delivery at their doorstep.

Farmers can choose to shop on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Farmers can also visit any one of the 50,000+ Amazon Easy stores across the country and avail assisted shopping facility. The Amazon Easy store owners will help farmers browse the selection, identify a product they like, create their Amazon accounts, place orders and checkout to buy.

Farmers can choose from a selection of thousands of agricultural products from over 20+ brands. This selection is offered by hundreds of Small and Medium Businesses present across the country. Farmers can opt for Cash on Delivery as a payment option along with other digital channels like Net Banking, UPI, Amazon Pay, and Debit & Credit Cards.

Addressing at the launch event, the Minister said, “It gives me immense pleasure to launch Amazon Kisan Store. I hope this initiative proves to be beneficial for the farmers and the people associated with the farming community to engage the Indian farmers in the modern era of digital economy, increase the productivity of agricultural produce, and provide logistics services.

Highlighting various government initiatives and schemes, the Minister further added, “The Prime Minister is constantly paying attention to the development of the agriculture sector. For the progress of farmers, modern and new technologies are being incorporated in agriculture. The skills of our agricultural scientists are known and recognized all over the world. I hope that this initiative will prove to be successful as well as beneficial, and Amazon India will continue to contribute to fulfill Prime Minister’s dream of building a self-reliant India.”

He further added, “Amazon India’s effort is welcome in line with many such initiatives of the government. I am hopeful that the facilities like Amazon Kisan Store will align with the progressive policies of the Government of India and improve the quality and quantity of production of the farmers’ products, which will definitely increase the income of the farmers. This will give a boost to the agriculture industry and India’s position in the global scenario will improve further.”

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and country head of Amazon India said, “We are excited to partner with Government of India’s vision of empowering farmers with technology wherein the rapid penetration of smartphones & internet can help Indian agriculture experience a paradigm shift. The launch of Kisan Store marks our first step to create an ecosystem for farmers that will enable them to seamlessly place orders and get products of their choice delivered to their doorstep at the click of a button”

With the launch of Kisan store, Amazon.in is constantly focusing on increasing the selection of choices for farmer’s availability, convenience, ease, and speed of delivery across the country. The mission is to make online shopping rewarding and convenient for the farmers.