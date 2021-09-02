Libas unveils two brick and mortar stores in the capital

Libas, one of India’s favourite ethnic wear brands is all set to open new stores in Delhi. After catering to high demands for the products all this while, the brand is all set to open its 2 outlets in New Delhi. The first store will be located in Rajouri Garden Main Market, which is spread across an area of 2,400 square feet, and the second outlet will be unveiled at V3S mall, Nirman Vihar, which will be spread across an area of 500 square feet.

The brand has robust expansion plans of opening 15-20 stores in metro cities and in the coming year they are planning to expand the retail footprints by opening 50-60 EBO’s PAN India, according to the official statement.

With the launch of the new store, Libas also unveiled its new logo and identity. The new logo is designed in a way that it appeals to women who are naturally comfortable with being Indian.

Sidhant Keshwani, Managing Director commented on this new launch, “We are very excited to have launched our physical stores in the key areas of Delhi and are aiming to launch many more in the coming months. Along with having a strong online presence, we still believe in traditional brick and mortar. It will strengthen our presence, helping us in being accessible to a wider customer segment thus providing us with the opportunity to deliver our beautiful collections that embody Libas’ philosophy”.

With an endeavour to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary design, the stores are set to offer the brand’s most iconic collections, exclusive occasion wear, wedding styles, ready-to-stitch fabrics, and plus size clothing along with the brand’s core range of everyday ethnic wear Libas Basics.