Choupette all set to debut in the Indian market

Choupette, a Russian kidswear brand is all set to enter the Indian market by opening its first store in the capital of the country. The brand has a great online presence in the kids’ fashion category, but now they have decided to open their first on-ground store in Delhi to enhance the shoppers’ experience.

The store will be located at the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. The brand has a vast collection of elegant and formal fashion clothes for girls and boys of age 0-12 years old.

The brand aims to redefine luxury fashion for kids in India, and also is trying to fill a qualitative gap that exists in the Indian market when it comes to elegant and formal kids wear at unbeatable price points.

Marina Zolotoverkh, Brand Partner, Choupette India says, “We are so excited to launch Choupette in the Indian market. As a mother myself, I saw a wide gap that existed when it came to kids fashion – either the very high price of collections from acclaimed brands, or the beauty of the products is preserved until the first wash and the material is not suitable for children skin; at Choupette, we aim at bringing a change to this. Our store launch is the first step towards our vision, we’re just getting started and we’re very excited for our customers to experience the Choupette magic”.

Adding on to it, Shruti Aggarwal, Brand Partner, Choupette India said, “As a Choupette consumer myself, I knew that the brand would do extremely well in India. Today’s mothers are evolving, they want the same choices for their kids as they have themselves, the vision with Choupette is to fulfil this gap while owning the kids fashion category. Our vision is to create a brand that becomes synonymous with kids fashion in India. This journey is going to be enthralling for both us and the consumers”.

Choupette has played an instrumental role in decoding the kids fashion space starting with a price range from Rs. 1k to 12k, and also the brand has a presence of 90 stores globally.