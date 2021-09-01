WoodenStreet expand its market in Tier-II cities

WoodenStreet has opened its first store in Chandigarh in Sector17 market. The company is expanding in Tier-II cities, Recently they launched a store in Lucknow. The brand aims to invest Rs. 2-3 crores in the experience centres, as they plan to rise in the omnichannel market, according to an official statement.

With this new expansion in Chandigarh, it will also serve as a hub for people from nearby cities like Panchkula, Mohali, Patiala, Ambala, and more.

WoodenStreet got a great response from its customers in Tier-II and III cities. The company is aiming the same from Chandigarh city as well. The brand has planned to inaugurate a tech-enabled experience centre spread across 3000 sq.ft to give customers a mesmerizing experience of wooden products.

Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO of the company commented on this move and said, “WoodenStreet has always thrived to bring quality goods to the reach of a common man, and with this aggressive expansion, we will surely reach homes of all those who look for smooth finishes and elegance in their furniture. Looking at the high demand in online orders, we have extended our products to the city at offline level, and I am sure that this experience store will strengthen the brand value to its core in the region”.