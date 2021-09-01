Soch Group launch ‘Not so Pink’ to support body positivity

Soch Group invested Rs 4 Crore to launch women workwear’s brand Not So Pink, that is especially designed for Indian working women complimenting all sizes, with zero compromise in style. In the current scenario, offices are opening up and following the hybrid model, getting back to the workwear, which is eventually elevating the Indian fashion scene.

The brand is a result of research of Indian body type and provides unique and trend setting designs available in all sizes from XS to XXXL, according to the official statement.

Currently, the brand is available on their official website but it will soon be available on e-commerce platforms. The brand ‘Not So Pink’ seeks to challenge stereotypes faced by the Indian working women. The apparel and accessories are made keeping in mind the requirements of Indian women who demand stylish attires, without compromising on comfort. The apparels under the Not So Pink label starts at Rs 1499.

Purvi Rohit Pugalia, founder of the Soch Group states, “The body type issue has been around for a long time. Before we could define the Indian body type for our brand, we undertook a study with multiple participants and realised that the western fashion fit was solely reserved for international sizes. We wanted to create something that would tick all the boxes when it comes to western business fashion for the savvy and bold Indian woman”.