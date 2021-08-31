Vadilal ties-up with ZFW to scale up its business

Popular ice-cream brand Vadilal has announced a partnership with the hyperlocal fulfillment platform ZFW. This move is to support the company’s growth plans and now they are looking to scale up the company’s dark store business across 15 locations around Western India.

Over the years, Vadilal has evolved to become India’s leading omnichannel ice cream brands. With this partnership, the company will be focussing on assess-light strategy to reach a larger audience.

ZFW founder Madhav Kasturia commented on this partnership “It’s exciting to see a legacy brand like Vadilal diversify channels & focus on the dark store model to increase their footprint & growth. Supporting Vadilal in their dark store expansion is a major endorsement to our model & more importantly the hyperlocal fulfillment space. We aim to power Vadilal dark stores on the Western frontier & then down South.”

Rahil Gandhi, Vadilal Dairy International whole-time Director commented on this matter “Vadilal as a brand is committed to bringing the finest ice cream products to discerning consumers across various territories. While our commitment to continuously grow our retail channel remains steadfast, our partnership with a new-age platform like ZFW enables us to accelerate our cloud kitchens rollout in a relatively short span of time. Partners like ZFW enable us to reach every doorstep across Mumbai through food aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, etc.”