Hitachi Air Conditioning India, manufacturer of India’s one of the largest selling air-conditioner brand ‘Hitachi Cooling and Heating’ today announced its aggressive expansion plans to capture the promising residential and commercial air conditioning market in Gujarat. Hitachi has plans to set new benchmarks for the rising Light commercial air conditioning segment by taking the Brand Shops to key markets across the country. The Company is also bullish on the retail footprint in the region and is aggressively looking to expand its existing retail touchpoints from 900 to over 1500 in the next 2-3 years. The company is also doubling its channel partner strength in Gujarat by taking the current 120 dealers count to over 250 in the next three years.

The company is now gearing up to become a leader in the Light commercial air conditioning segment as well with its new retail format of ‘Brand Shop’. The company has partnered with Sifa Refrigeration to launch its first state-of-the-art ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’ in Ahmedabad. The company has also partnered with Arctic appliances to launch a Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad which will offer a wide range of Split and Window ACs to the end customers.

Gurmeet Singh, Chairman MD, Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited commented on this matter, “With our manufacturing base in Gujarat, the state has always been close to our heart and is one of the primary focus markets in the country. By creating world-class products and solutions for the customer of the new informed world, we are aggressively planning to strengthen our retail outlets’ presence, channel partner network, and post-sales service for superior customer experience in the region. Sifa Refrigeration and Arctic Appliances are our proud Channel Partner with a stronghold in the Gujarat market. We have a fruitful and exciting relationship with them and are delighted to embark on this new journey with the opening of Hitachi Brand Shop and Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad. We are confident that our new ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’ concept will provide a hands-on, real-time experience of our advanced cooling technologies, products, and solutions to the architects, consultants, builders, and premium consumers in the region, making them future-ready to meet every business expectation before time in the most efficient manner.”

To bridge the gap of accessibility of Room AC (RAC) in Tier 2 and 3 towns, the company plans on strengthening its retail outreach (10,000+ retail touchpoints) and introducing multiple finance schemes and warranty offers.