Grofers founder responds after facing a backlash on 10 minutes delivery service

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, of e-grocery startup Grofers took to a micro-blogging platform after getting criticized for the brand’s 10 minutes delivery express services. The netizens got furious after a news analysing the real conditions of delivery partners and how they put their life at risk for faster deliveries, came out.

Responding to the criticism, Dhindsa put out a statement “Instead of celebrating innovation coming from India, some of us stay cynical of people who are trying to break the status quo”.

I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes… pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021

The incident kicked off when a user’s tweet praised Grofers for delivering their order in 13 minutes. To which, Dhindsa wrote “That’s 3 minutes too long. We will work harder in future”. Dhindsa received a backlash from the users to put delivery partners under time-pressure.

Dhindsa clarified in a post that the company’s dark stores are located within 2 kilometers of the customers, which allows the company to deliver groceries in 10 minutes. “Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of the orders in under 15 minutes even if our riders drove at 10km/ph,” he wrote.

He also added “the company had zero reported accidents since it launched the 10-minute grocery delivery”.