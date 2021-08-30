Sunfeast Bounce asks consumers to re-evaluate their choice of crème biscuits

ITC Limited Sunfeast Bounce have released two TVC’s, which highlights the new version of their product portfolio. The campaign mainly focuses to grab the customers’ attention towards the presence of Glucose in their crème biscuits with a tagline ‘‘Kya aapke crème biscuit mein Glucose hai?’. This will be India’s first-of-its-kind innovation in India in Sunfeast Bounce that will allow customers to have glucose in various different variants in flavours like Orange, Chocolate, Pineapple and Elaichi.

Bounce PTA Meeting TVC:

Bounce Talent Show TVC:

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits, Cakes Cluster, Foods Division commented on this new campaign “Glucose and Crème biscuits are two of the largest segments in the biscuits category, of which the Glucose segment has been long deprived of any innovation. Furthermore, recent consumer immersions showcased how mothers are looking forward to products that come with added goodness. With the addition of Glucose to the portfolio, It allows us to deliver consumers’ an interesting choice which offers a combination of crème and Glucose in one biscuit. Sunfeast Bounce is known for delighting its core TG, children with a delightful range of crème biscuits. Encouraging consumer response has enabled the brand to become the market leader in the crème biscuits category. With this campaign we look forward to empowering consumers by providing something more meaningful, especially to the mothers.”

The brand TVC’s is broadcasted in mainly Hindi channels. The campaigns is also supported by a host of digital activations and BTL activities across core target markets, with special regional focus in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Orissa.