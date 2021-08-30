Vastranand launches India’s first ‘F2C’ based model application

B2B business brand, Vastranand has launched its application recently, which originates with an idea to provide a supply chain that’s based on F2C ( Factory to Consumer) model making it India’s first and only F2C based model. The process involves downloading the application and buying directly through the application for its online customers.

This F2C based model not only involves direct retailers and distributors, but also involves online users that can become direct customers by just checking out a particular item. The launch of the application is not just limited to India but also involves other countries like Australia, America and UAE.

With the launch of the application, the company has witnessed a growth of 25% in their sales and right now the company has managed to get a sale of worth 2.5 crores in just 2 months. The app has 1 lakh downloads across India, and the company has grown 4x surprisingly all this has been acquired by zero marketing spends, according to the company statement.

Jigar Viradiya, Co-Founder & CEO, Vastranand commented on this digital growth “Vastranand started off as a small unit in 2017. Today we have over 100 employees across all our operations. With the growth in demand since the launch of our application, there will be considerable changes around the business and our manufacturing set-ups to keep up with the ever-growing demand. A lot of thought and research was invested in to setting up our online platform. It gives me immense joy is stating that we happen to be India’s first-ever F2C business model. Within the last few months, Vastranand has witnessed exponential growth close to 2.5 CR worth of sales in less than 2 months since the digital launch. All this was achieved at zero marketing costs. This encourages us to take our efforts to the next level with some big plans to help further the growth of our company and our offerings. Made in India has always been our mantra and I am proud to be able to deliver our products directly from our manufacturing units into women’s wardrobes across the world.”