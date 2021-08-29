Flipkart further expands its Supply Chain infrastructure in Karnataka

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has strengthened its supply chain network in Karnataka with the addition of three new facilities ahead of the upcoming festive

season. These new fulfilment centres will help create deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs, small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand,

create more employment opportunities while enabling faster deliveries for consumers.

The addition of the new facilities is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to continue building the e-commerce ecosystem and serving customers & sellers from the state in a seamless manner while contributing to the state’s economic growth & prosperity. Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to the customers. These new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel and electronics and are located in Kolar, Hubli and Anekal. Collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh square feet, the facilities have a storage capacity of 15.6 lac cubic feet helping more than 10,500 sellers.

The expansion will further contribute to the state economy and create additional 14,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as the sellers get national market access for their products.