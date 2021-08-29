Amway join hands with Sri Sri Tatva to enhance their Ayurveda portfolio

Amway has partnered with Sri Sri Tatva in order to expand the brand’s Ayurveda portfolio, as Ayurveda is getting a boom in the healthcare sector.

Amway is all ready to provide innovative formats that will lead people live Ayurveda way of life, according to the official statement released by the company.

Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director of Sri Sri Tatva commented on this matter “Today would be the hallmark in the space of health care and wellness. As Sri Sri Tatva and Amway are coming together into strategic partnership to deliver health care and wellness products through the science of life ayurveda. This partnership comes at a time, when people all across the world are looking at a natural solutions to lead a healthier and happier life.”