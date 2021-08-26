TikTok partners with Shopify to let users shop directly from the app

Shopify announced that the e-commerce platform is partnering with TikTok to work on a particular feature, which will directly allow shoppers to buy directly from the social media application. Through this, the merchants on Shopify will be allowed to create, run and optimize TikTok marketing business directly from their Shopify dashboard, as well as new integrations will come within TikTok for Business Ad Manager, according to the statement. It also added that TikTok Shopping is running a pilot test for this feature among the Shopify merchants across US, UK and Canada.

This expanded deal will further allow Shopify merchants with TikTok Business accounts to add a ‘Shopping’ tab to their social media profile, and moreover they can add a product catalog to create mini-stores in their profile. Another aspect of this partnership will allow Shopify merchants to tag products in the video, which will redirect the users to the merchant’s storefront for the checkout.

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify commented on this matter “Creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community, and commerce are key”. He also added “By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world. We are excited to help this next generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in more ways—and with TikTok as a visionary partner”.

Various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube have heavily invested in this feature to drive the company’s growth. The social media giants are focusing more on the social commerce industry, that allow customers to directly order from the social media app . According to research by e-marketer, the industry is expected to reach $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,70,980 crores) by 2023.