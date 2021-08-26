Adidas brings Mirabai Chanu as the face of their ‘Stay in Play’ campaign

German footwear and accessories major Adidas has announced that Mirabai Chanu is going to be the face of Adidas ‘Stay in Play’ campaign. The ‘Stay in Play’ range has been designed

bringing in the brand’s latest product innovation to the front. This range is designed with an aim to make women comfortable and to keep more menstruating women in sports. The new

TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer has been designed to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad, Adidas said in a statement.

“Such innovations showcase Adidas’ commitment to encourage and support women in sport. Adidas found that teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage. Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection,” the brand statement highlighted.

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India when talking about this new development said, “It is our commitment to revolutionise our product offering and services to better support the needs of our diverse women community. Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period”.