Amazon Pay today announced the launch of voice notifications for the ‘Amazon Pay for Business’ app. With this launch, small businesses across India can enjoy a hassle-free experience eradicating the additional minutes spent during peak business hours waiting for notification for payments received. Initially, the feature will be available in English and Hindi.

Amazon Pay is a multilingual app that can be downloaded by merchants across the country. They can set up their preferred language in simple steps after registering themselves as a merchant. Merchants get a real-time audio notification and consolidated view of payments received.

“Amazon Pay’s mission is to make payments trusted, convenient and rewarding. With the launch of voice notifications for merchants, we aim to make it easier for shopkeepers and offline merchants to keep tabs on payment received from customers,”Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO- Amazon Pay India.

“Instead of making merchants look up their phone for notifications, the Amazon Pay app simply provides an audio confirmation of received payments, thus enabling merchants to serve their customers instead of getting distracted by checking for payments,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO- Amazon Pay India,” he added.

The app is currently available on Android and will allow businesses to register themselves and start accepting digital payments by generating a unique quick response (QR) code on the app. It also offers exciting rewards for merchants on accepting transactions.