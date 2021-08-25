Dineout’s ‘SteppingOut’ brings back movie nights through drive-in theatre

SteppinOut by Dineout has introduced drive-in cinema in Bengaluru. This move has been taken to ensure that movie entertainment with social distancing, safe environment, and providing F&B in the most hygienic way.

This drive-in cinema is located at Timbre Godrej Royale Woods in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli, and will ensure that every viewer follows covid-approprtiate behaviour such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular sanatizations.

The SteppinOut’s Drive-In Chartbusters will feature: Conjuring (Horror) on 27th August, My Best Friend’s Wedding (RomCom) on 28th August, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Bollywood Throwback) on 29th August 2021.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout, commented on this matter “People have been missing going out and are constantly looking for safe and hygienic offline experiences. We are thrilled to announce this new movie going experience at the first Drive-in cinema in Bangalore curated by SteppinOut. If you are a movie buff and you’re tired of binge watching movies on your laptop then you have got to come here! We have some stunning movies lined up for you from genres ranging from horror, comedy, romance, thriller, to animations, superheroes, and more.”