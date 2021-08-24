Smytten raises $ 6 million, plans to optimize functions with technology & data

Smytten- a leading sampling platform has just made it official that they have raised a funding of $ 6 Million. This Series A funding was led by Fireside Ventures and the other participants for the funding round were Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala family office), Survam Partners (Suman Kant Munjal family office), and Waao Partners (Pratul Shroff family office). The existing investor Root Ventures also participated in this funding round.

The brand has announced that they will be using the funds to build industry-first tech and data solutions to optimize the marketing funnel of D2C brands, which will be supported by best-in class infrastructure across the country for consumers to try on products on-demand..

On the fundraise Swagat Sarangi and Siddhartha Nangia, Founders, Smytten commented, “Pre-purchase buying experience will be the biggest enabler and will fuel the burgeoning Indian D2C market which is projected to touch $100 billion in next 4-5 years. We believe this sampling-led tried-and-tested method of customer engagement will change the way D2C brands and consumers interact, making it more immersive and experience-based. Smytten is poised to re-craft the standard playbook of brand creation with the deep tech solutions we are building based on the trial intent and feedback from millions of consumers. We are very delighted to partner with all our new investors on board as they bring in a wealth of experience on consumer brands that will help us create a robust D2C ecosystem.”