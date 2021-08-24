Firefox Bikes opens its first ‘Experience Centre’

Firefox Bikes, the leading brand for bicycles has announced the launch of an experience centre in Navi Mumbai. The centre is built like an experience zone for the customer’s to interact with the brand’s services and products.

The store is divided into 7 separate sections, each designed for a different category to make the customers understand about different types of bikes and choose accordingly. And the store also creates a digital engagement by using tools such as VR and gamification. The store will host the exclusive range of all Firefox bikes and will also retail and service electric bikes from the new store.

Sukanata Das, CEO at Firefox Bikes commented on this matter “We are thrilled to open our first ‘Experience Center’ in the city of dreams. The core of this approach is to establish a positive and interpersonal engagement with the consumer that lasts as a memory, of experience, of how it made them feel, of how they spent their time and shape their perception towards Firefox”.

He also added “The premium cycling industry has seen 6X demand growth. We clocked a 2X growth last year and we continue to grow at the same rate. We are planning more stores in similar catchment areas across the country. In fact, over the end of this year, Firefox Bikes plans to open up to 150 new stores. The stores will be set up in both metropolitan cities as well as smaller cities and will cater to a wide range of target audiences. Our online sales through our websites have seen a 10X growth”.

During the pandemic, there was a surge in cycling as people had anxiety while travelling in public transport. As people got more concerned about their health, it started to increase the sales in the cycling industry and it brought about a bike-boom in the country.