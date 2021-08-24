Thums Up partners with Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Thums Up – a homegrown soft drink brand from the Coca Cola banner, has recently announced that the company has partnered with Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.The event will take place from August 24 to September 5, this year.

With this partnership, Thums Up becomes the first FMCG brand to have partnered with this mega sporting event.

“Through this partnership, Thums Up aims to encourage inclusion and salute the real heroes of Tokyo 2020 who continuously strive to break the glass ceiling despite the challenges and are now representing India at this prestigious global sporting event,” a statement from Coca-Cola said.

Arnab Roy, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia Vice President and Head-Marketing commented on this matter, “the company has a long association with the Olympic Games since 1928 and is one of the oldest standing partners”. He also added that “The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. Through an eight-decade association, it is the longest continuous corporate partner of the Olympic Games, and this year marks the beginning of the brand’s association with the Paralympic Games”.

Besides this, Thums Up has also come up with marketing campaigns to engage with the audience and keep them attuned to the Tokyo Paralympic games and the Indian athletes.

[PTI]