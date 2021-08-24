Paws & Collars opens doors to a first-of-its-kind pet mall in India

Paws & Collars, believes that every pet’s lifestyle reflects the love they share with the owners, and the beliefs the pet parents hold. Paws & Collars is not just a lifestyle, it’s a mission to keep the tails wagging healthy forever. A leader in the pet health and nutrition category, the brand announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind on dedicated pet mall in India – in HSR layout.

Paws & Collars is known for the premium services it offers for pets and pet enthusiasts like pet grooming veterinary care, cafe and retail, all integrated facilities under one roof with top drawer food, treats, toys, grooming and wellness care. A top-notch experience closer to none other in India.

Founder & CTO –Ambika R at the launch said, “We are excited about our new launch for the pet lovers as the pets are irreplaceable family members. We started this as a need of the hour to bring about a change in the view of not just towards the pets, their diet & nutrition but also towards the way we treat them on a deeper level and taking extra step to understand their daily nutritional needs and holistic wellbeing”.

Paws & collars advocate leather-free, ecofriendly and trade certified products by brands that are accredited as USDA certified organic. All the products are environmentally friendly, functional, and safe. They are associated with top-rated USA brands such as Alcott, paws and pals, Nulo, Grandma lucy, Fruitables, Vaness and many such high performing,.