A new avatar : Colgate toothpastes will now come in completely recyclable tubes

Way back in 2019 Colgate, the leader in the Oral Care segment had begun to switch to the first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube. Finally, the brand has revealed that in India two of its leading variants will be available in recyclable tubes, August onwards.

Active Salt and Vedshakti are the initial two variants for the launch of the brand’s sustainable effort in India. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is a renowned household brand today and the toothpastes certainly rule the aisle.

“Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a stepping stone in its journey to achieve 100 percent recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India,” a company statement added. Further, the company mentioned that they have partnered with packaging major EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd) to launch the recyclable toothpaste tubes.

These toothpaste tubes launched nationally with recyclable packaging will contain the identifiable Recyclable logo to help its customers differentiate between the packaging effectively.

Colgate-Palmolive was the first in the world to plan on getting recyclable toothpaste tubes and now further, moving ahead in their sustainability journey and by fulfilling their commitment towards the environment the company looks to extend its technology to other brands as well. The brand has been a pioneer in world-class sustainable innovations and now this move will help it save billions of tubes from reaching the landfills.