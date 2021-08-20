15 years of being in business: Spaze celebrates its anniversary with new promises

Spaze Tower based on the idea of quality, trust, super-innovative planning and extraordinary designs just completed 15 glorious years in the market. The company was founded in 2006 by Bobby Chawla and is synonymous to Sohna Road in Gurgaon.

To mark its 15 year anniversary, the company took an oath of diversification. They revealed that they are planning to add a host of corporate offices, shopping centres, residential spaces, and other commercial projects to their portfolio.The company has also promised to keep the construction sustainable keeping an eye on the environment. Further, Spaze unveiled its new logo and tagline attune with its vision.The logo was unveiled in the presence of all the stakeholders who were part of this exciting journey be it the employees, customers, and or the channel partners.

Dr. Dheeraj Dogra Chief Leasing Officer at Spaze, summing up the journey of the company delivered his thoughts at the anniversary gala. He said that marking the company’s strength to strength story of the last 15 years, now they are ready to start a brand new chapter of growth. When speaking about the new avatar of Spaze, he mentioned that the logo with its green growth as the centre theme clearly indicates the company’s rooted belief in sustainable development.