Flipkart Wholesale plans to grow its footprint across India

The digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart group –Flipkart Wholesale is ready to triple its geographical footprint in India to spread its presence to more than 2,700 cities. Flipkart aims to make business easier for lakhs of small businesses and Kiranas across the country and in an attempt to do so the company is now ready to spread all across with more zeal.

Launched in September 2020, Flipkart Wholesale has witnessed strong growth in the first half of 2021 spearheaded by the adoption of e-commerce by retailers and kiranas. Ecommerce adoption by kiranas on Flipkart Wholesale doubled in January-June this year compared to last year. This is projected to see 180% growth in July-December 2021, as against the same period last year. Flipkart Wholesale has also seen a surge in suppliers that have come onboard on the digital B2B marketplace. The supplier base is expected to grow 58% in 2021, which will further boost the local business ecosystem as well as livelihoods.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, taking about the company’s robust plans said, “We launched Flipkart Wholesale with an aim to bring prosperity to the B2B retail ecosystem and solve local pain points of kiranas across the country. Despite challenges induced by the pandemic,

we have seen a strong response from kiranas who are now realizing the benefits of digitization and warming up to e-commerce as the go-to means of purchase. We will continue to leverage the technology strengths from the Flipkart group and enhance livelihoods and local supplier ecosystems across the country.”

Flipkart Wholesale serves over 1.5 million members across the country and has witnessed 17% growth in its kirana customer base in January-June 2021 compared to the same period last year; reinstating the trust Kiranas have shown towards the platform. The kirana customer base is projected to further grow

by 33% in July-December 2021, compared to the same period last year.