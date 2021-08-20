Amazon brings Amitabh Bachchan to Alexa voice

Amazon has made it official that they are bringing the legendary baritone of Amitabh Bachchan on their virtual assistant AI platform -Alexa. This move will allow users to set alarms, listen to music and get weather updates in Big B’s iconic style.

This is the first time an Indian celebrity voice is getting introduced on Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, which is available on Echo devices, Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote.

The company made an official statement regarding this by saying, “Indian customers can choose to add Bachchan’s voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices or by pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app (Android only) for an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year.”

Amitabh Bachchan when speaking about this tie-up mentioned, “ Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hearing how they feel about this,”.

Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa at Amazon India, said, “Building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India’s most iconic voices has been a labour of love.”