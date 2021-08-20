Capital Float aims to serve customers across 100+ cities in India with BNPL services, partners with Razorpay

Capital Float partners with Razorpay to expand its Buy Now Pay Later solution to 1 lakh online businesses. With this move Capital Float looks forward to extend its Walnut 369 BNPL convenience to all Razorpay-enabled online merchants. The company in a statement revealed that the partnership will provide customers seamless and instant access to credit while shopping at leading direct-to-consumer brands like Flipkart, Amazon, Noise, Flo, Spicejet, BoAT, GoMechanic, Unacademy, and many others. The

instant credit, zero documentation option is aimed to benefit online shoppers and new-to-credit customers, who are increasingly adopting tech-first solutions.

Through this partnership Capital Float aims to serve customers across 100 cities pan-India. Customers can sign up while shopping, get approved instantly and pay for purchases over three, six or nine months. The one-click credit option brings convenience and affordability to customers, and increases order value for merchants, the company further added in the statement.

“Partnering with Razorpay is a significant opportunity for us to further the BNPL movement in India. The

pandemic induced lockdown created a rapid shift in consumer shopping and payment habits, which has

accelerated the need for BNPL” Capital Float Co-Founder and MD Gaurav Hinduja said.