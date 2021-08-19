Sixth Sense Ventures infuses $5 million in Rage Coffee

Rage Coffee, the fast growing homegrown coffee brand has recently raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Rage, a digitally native FMCG brand is well-positioned to be the brand of choice for the next generation of coffee consumers.

The brand is fast expanding its footprint using an omnichannel approach. The company was recently accepted into Amazon Global Selling Accelerator Program, which plans to take Indian

brands to global markets through the Amazon network. The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint pan-India and will utilise this capital infusion for marketing

and distribution purposes. Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products, and add senior management talent.

Talking about this funding, Bharat Sethi made a statement, “We have our sights set on fulfilling our global demand as well with distributor partners in US, Europe & GCC markets already

working with us. We see ourselves continuously developing innovative new products in the years to come”

“With increasing adoption of the café culture and changing consumer preferences within hot beverages (in favour of coffee), our sense is that the segment will witness a strong increase in

penetration,” Nikhil Vora, CEO, and Founder of Sixth Sense Ventures said in a statement.