Charcoal Eats raises growth capital from GetVantage

Popular food tech startup Charcoal Eats has raised Rs.1 crore from GetVantage. The QSR startup has mentioned that they will use the funds to expand its menu and spend on marketing

in the next few months.

Launched in 2015, Charcoal Eats is known to have served over 2 million orders since the beginning. In November last year, the company had announced Rs. 16 crore in funding. “GetVantage truly understands the needs of high-growth phase businesses, their capital requirements and most importantly the need for speed in execution,” Krisnakant Thakur, Co-

Founder, Charcoal Eats said.

“As a founders-first company we are passionate about empowering home-grown entrepreneurs with growth solutions powered by revenue-based financing. Charcoal Eats continues to raise the bar in the food tech space across India and we are thrilled to serve as their long-term growth partner in bringing better food to more plates across the country,” said Bhavik Vasa,

founder, GetVantage that has also funded digital-first businesses including Rage Coffee, Magic Crate and AutoBrix. Currently operating with 32 outlets across 3 cities, Charcoal Eats is known

for their biryanis, rolls and rice bowls.