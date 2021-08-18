Grofers rolls out ‘10 minutes delivery’ in 10 cities

Grofers, India’s popular online grocery delivery service has just flagged off their ‘10 minutes delivery in 10 cities’ offering. The cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Lucknow. The company stated in a blogpost announcing this service, “We launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery time is still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India”.

The company also mentioned that they are signing up with new partners and building its network to ensure smooth delivery under 10 mins for the majority of cities. They also added that customers can now order upto 7,000 products of daily needs.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Founder also tweeted about the service “Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don’t serve your area yet, we will be there very soon”.

E-grocery has become one of largest emerging sectors ahead of the pandemic. As consumers are getting quality groceries at their doorstep without having to venture out. Last month, the Competition Commision of India has also approved online food delivery partner Zomato’s proposed purchase of 9.3 %stakes in Grofers.

The food service partner also invested $120 Million in Grofers