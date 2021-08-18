Flipkart strengthens operations in Maharashtra, adds 4 new warehouses to its supply chain network

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the strengthening of its tech-enabled supply chain network in Maharashtra with the addition of four new fulfilment and

sortation centers to support local sellers from the state and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce. The addition of the new facilities is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to serving

customers and sellers from the state in a fast and seamless manner and contributing to their prosperity while boosting economic growth in the State.

The new facilities located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur are collectively spread across an area of nearly 7 lakh square feet will help create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs. Apart from growing customer demand, this expansion comes on the back of a growing seller count from the state which rose by 30% in the last year. With the recent additions and expansion of existing facilities, Flipkart has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in Maharashtra spread across

over 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Shri Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, while appreciating Flipkart Group’s continued commitment to the state, said, “Maharashtra is one of the most

attractive investment destinations in the country and Flipkart’s recent investments are a welcome move for the state. Flipkart has played a pivotal role in keeping people indoors in the fight against calamities while meeting their essential requirements and I am happy to see continued investment from Flipkart, helping bring increased job opportunities and support for the sellers, MSMEs and artisan ecosystem.”

Earlier in February, Flipkart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs of the state into the e-commerce fold. In addition, Flipkart is making e-commerce more inclusive for customers from the West, as the ‘Flipkart app’ has language interfaces in 11 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati amongst other key Indian languages.