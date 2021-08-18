MyGlamm expands into the baby care & commerce segment by acquiring BabyChakra

MyGlamm has aquired BabyChakra with an aim to build India’s largest parenting platform. MyGlamm and Baby Chakra will invest Rs 100 crore to build India’s largest Mom-Baby Content

to Commerce platform over the next 3 years.

This move is in tandem with MyGlamm’s plan to further expand its 3C (Content + Community +Commerce) company in South Asia. Being digital first brands, both MyGlamm and Baby Chakra

has been in talks about this acquisition since 2020, as they kept looking at the opportunity that content and commerce brought forward.

The whole process took six months and was finalised on August 11, 2021. Naiyya Saggi, Founder CEO of BabyChakra will join the MyGlamm group as Co-founder and President and will

spearhead the Mom-Baby vertical while also building out the overall Community vertical for the Group. Naiyya will also join the MyGlamm Board.

Together (MyGlamm, POPxo and BabyChakra) represent a community of over 80 million women, have produced and sold millions of beauty products across makeup, skincare, and personal care and have over 220,000 influencers on their platforms. With this acquisition, BabyChakra will continue to remain focused on building a trusted brand in the mom-child

ecosystem starting from India. While BabyChakra’s digital assets and solutions already reach over 25 million families, the MyGlamm partnership will exponentially accelerate its journey on

the D2C e-commerce side.