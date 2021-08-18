Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail forays into Flipkart and Myntra with ABOF

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited is making the debut of its fashion brand ‘ABOF’ on Flipkart and Myntra through third party sellers. The motive behind the move is to reach out to the youth within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.

With this launch the company aims to reach a wider audience via the popular e-commerce platforms. The ABOF collection will feature newest styles, daily dose of fashion, style hacks and much more. The company will offer a range of apparels at affordable rates for both men and women.The collection will include t-shirts, shirts, joggers, jeans, shorts, dresses, tops, leggings and loungewear. Moreover, the company will offer 600+ styles with a starting range of INR 599.

Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, ABOF, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd commented on this association, “At ABOF, we aim to offer high-fashion merchandise to the youth and make it accessible to them from the comfort of their homes or handheld devices with superb shopping experience. This association with Flipkart Group has the potential to accelerate the growth of apparel industry in India and reshape the youth fashion and athleisure segment. The collaboration will further enhance the reach for ABOF, Flipkart and Myntra by offering the latest styles across categories for men and women at attractive prices”

Aditya Birla Group launched the online portal abof.com in 2015. The platform was targeted at the millennial generation to provide a curated collection of products.