ITC Sunfeast All Rounder’s campaign celebrates women

ITC Ltd’s Sunfeast has come up with their first TVC-led campaign for its newly launched biscuit Sunfeast All rounder. The campaign delivers a strong message to celebrate the multi-dimensional contribution of a woman in our society and resonates with the product’s attribute of delivering an all-round sensorial experience in the cracker biscuits category.

Link to the video– https://www.youtube.com/watchv=lLWRK_9S5zo&feature=youtu.be

The brand extended this campaign through a competition #NominateYourAllRoundChallenge on various social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer,Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited commented on this brand’s first campaign “Sunfeast All Rounder is an innovative new offering that re-defines the consumer experience within the cracker biscuit segment. Our TVC’s campaign thought, ‘Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada’ beautifully encapsulates our core proposition. It highlights how our consumer, the modern Indian woman, is today redefining her own limits at work, home and beyond, and our biscuit is designed to deliver in a similar manner: A thin biscuit that is crunchy, has potato and masala. We are delighted with the way our campaign seamlessly delivers this message to our consumers and we remain confident that it will resonate with them”.