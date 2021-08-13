Government to take curbs on the impact e-commerce giants are creating on small traders

E-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart moved to the apex court regarding an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for anti-competitive practices but the court declined the plea.

Amidst that, Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal told in the Parliament that the concerns are being raised on the impact of big e-commerce players on small traders and retailers, and additionally the government is also planning to take some measures to protect customers as well.

In the Lok Sabha, while presenting the e-commerce draft the minister said “As per the directives by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, we have come up with the draft rules to ensure that both the consumers get goods at reasonable prices and small traders also are not impacted,”. The Minister also added “ Big companies wield a lot of power owing to large amounts of money with them, they are trying their best to maintain their free will in the e-commerce market. To hurt our small business and traders. And after a while, it causes harm to our consumers in the long term,”

Speaking further the minister mentioned that around 6 crore small shops related to the retail business and 12 crore employees are being threatened by the e-commerce giants.