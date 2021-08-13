Amazon expands its network in Tamil Nadu

Amazon India has announced the expansion of fulfilment network in Tamil Nadu by doubling the storage centres in the state. The fulfilment centres will now offer a space of 4.4 million cubic feet to the sellers.

The purpose of this fulfilment centre is to gather space for large appliances and furniture items in Coimbatore. The company is also planning to ‘quadruple’ its space in the existing centres like Chennai, according to the official statement.

The center was inaugurated by MK Stalin (Chief Minister of the state) in the presence of Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu, accompanied by Prakash Dutta, company Vice-President and Supply Chain.

The 4.4 million cubic feet centres will aid the operational ahead of the festive season providing support to 50,000 sellers in ancillary industries, including packaging, transportation, logistics etc. The move will also create thousands of direct and incorrect jobs.

Prakash Dutta made a statement on this “Tamil Nadu continues to be a significant region for us, and we are elated to further deepen our investment in the State. This network of six fulfilment centres offering a storage capacity of more than 4.4 million cubic feet will provide a fillip to sellers as well as ancillary industries including packaging, transportation, logistics…

Recently, the company also witnessed an increase in the customer base of Tier-II cities and aiming to expand its network in Tier-II and III cities.