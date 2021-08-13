Sephora’s annual event ‘Sephoria’ all set to return virtually this year

Sephora has announced the return of its annual event, ‘SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty’. Previously held at a convention center in Los Angeles in 2018 and 2019 as a live, ticketed event this year the event will be returning virtually for free.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce SEPHORiA this year and bring our clients a unique, innovative, and more inclusive beauty experience,” Deborah Yeh, chief marketing officer, Sephora said in a statement.

“In 2021, we felt it was important to have a moment of joy with our clients and we’ve worked hard to recreate the special SEPHORiA environment our clients know and love, by delivering an unmatched virtual experience that they can enjoy free, from anywhere.”

As per the announcement, the event will feature 30+ brands, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Gucci and Adwoa Beauty. The Sunroom, one of the rooms in the virtual house will highlight the beauty retailer’s sustainable products and pre-recorded routines, tutorials and more. This is another step towards the company’s push towards sustainability and clean products.

Sephora will release live as well as pre-recorded content for their attendees from various brands, influencers and guests. Attendees can also connect with experts virtually, play games to win prizes and take pictures in online photo booths, as per the company.