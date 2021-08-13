YouTube promotes ‘Shorts’ with a global campaign

YouTube, is all set to launch its global campaign pushing into a larger market by focussing more on Gen-Z fans and creators. The company launched a global campaign by introducing the world to the “shorter side of YouTube”.

The Youtube Shorts is now available in 100 countries, as claimed by the company. The global campaign has a feature video of 30 seconds ‘anthem spot’. You can further use the song and put that in your own Short.

The campaign is being created by the company’s internal team in collaboration with New-York based ad agency Interesting Development. The campaign will run on Youtube and Youtube TV as well, strategically the campaign will also run on the competitor social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook , and TikTok. All the artists featured in the campaigns will make their own Shorts and share that on their own social media handles.

Jodi Ropert, Vice President, YouTube Marketing commented on this matter “YouTube Shorts gives everyone the opportunity to have all the fun of short form video in a way that can only be done on YouTube. In one of our biggest brand marketing campaigns to date, we are leaning into ‘The shorter side of YouTube’ to show just how easy and fun it is to watch and make YouTube Shorts. Anyone can create Shorts using music from today’s leading artists like The Weeknd and Doja Cat in addition to other videos only on YouTube.”

YouTube- a hub of long video format, wants to dive into the market of short videos to rule it. Major companies such as Twitter, Facebook have made a feature on their social media by copying the Tik-tok. YouTube introduced Shorts in India in September 2020 and garnered over 6.5 billion daily views.