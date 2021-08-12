WoodenStreet to expand in Tier II cities in next 12 months

WoodenStreet is expanding its physical presence in Tier II cities, where the company has gained great exposure through online sales during the pandemic. To keep the momentum going, the brand has announced plans to expand its physical presence in Tier II cities with an investment of INR 8-10 crores.

30 per cent of clients that the brand served in the lockdown came from Tier II cities, which has motivated the brand to invest & expand. The plan is to open 20+ stores spread across 10+ Tier II cities in the upcoming 12 months. The area for each of these experience stores will be spread across 2500-3000 sq. ft. so that there is enough space to give the consumer an experience without compromising the COVID guidelines.

The brand is all set to inaugurate 4 new smart stores in cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ranchi & Nagpur, respectively. As per the statement, these stores will be technologically advanced, bringing virtual reality to the stores. With this expansion, the brand aims to generate 100+ job opportunities for the citizens.

“The Tier II city market has been the backbone of the industry. So far, our experience in cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Agartala & Kochi has been nothing short of amazing. We have designed an exclusive range of products that are highly in-demand in the Tier II cities & we believe our customers from these parts of the country will love what we have in store,” said Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO WoodenStreet.