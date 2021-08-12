Heads Up For Tails raises fresh funds of $37M in Series A round of funding

Pet care company, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), announced that it has raised $37 million (Rs 277 crore) through Series A round of funding. Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India led the investment round, with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.

The brand has mentioned that the investment will help it increase its distribution footprint across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing. The company, through educational content and marketing endeavours, also aims to increase awareness among existing and new pet parents on the need for pet wellness and care.

Rashi Sanon, Founder, said, “At HUFT, we believe pets are family. And family deserves only the best. Pets are at the heart of everything we do, and all our offerings are a celebration of who they are and our relationship with them. Every single day we work toward and in tandem with our vision statement – ‘For every home to experience the joys of raising pets as family’.”

“We aim to create products and educational material for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We will continue to become a permanent part of people’s lives as pet parenting partners by leveraging on our in house expertise and experience of over 12 years of working with dogs and cats,” she added.