Watsons launches foundation finder AI tool

Beauty and makeup brand, Watsons has launched an AI-powered foundation finder tool on its mobile apps for customers of Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company will soon launch the tool for the customers of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

This experience is available to both the offline and online customers. Right now, the company is offering a range of 700 foundation products from over 30 brands. In the first roll-out, this AI feature will only be available to mobile app users and soon will be available to digital gadgets available in-store.

When using the tool, first the customer will have to upload their selfie and then have to answer some questions specifying their skin conditions, makeup style preferences and subsequently the app will recommend what product will suit them best. Customers can further select additional options in the next steps, in case they want to select a lighter or darker shade according to their individual preference. Personalised advice and makeup tips from professional makeup artists is also offered.

Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe) made a statement about this tool, “ Most beauty lovers struggle to find the right shade as normally we apply foundation testers on hands. In most cases, the skin colour on hands is slightly different from the face. We know this is the pain point of customers and this inspires us to work on a solution. Our eLab digital team has developed this together with Watsons makeup artists. I’ve tried it, and am confident that our customers will love it.”

Watsons, by A.S Watson Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently, it operates 8,000 stores and 1,500 pharmacies in 14 Asian and European markets.