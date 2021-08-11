Urban Square signs up Pantaloons, Thick Shake Factory

Bhumika Group announced that Pantaloons and Thick Shake Factory have leased out space at their upcoming project Urban Square Mall in Udaipur. These two brands have taken up more than 18000 sq ft space in the mall – Pantaloon has taken up 17000 sqft sq ft and Thick Shake Factory 1100 sq ft, that has also been attracting players entering the region for the first time.

These two brands, and a slew of others, will add value to people’s lifestyles in the region. “Brands are looking at the potential of Urban Square Mall, and we are happy that we can bring world-class lifestyle to the people. The possession at the project will start soon, as we are working according to the RERA commitment,” says Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

The Group has also come out with lucrative offers on the eve of 75th Independence Day. Urban Suites serviced apartments at Urban Square has assured rentals with investment starting from Rs 34 lakh inclusive of GST. The Group is also offering investment starting at INR 30 lakh, including GST, for world-class expandable office space.

Udaipur’s Urban Square is iconic hospitality-focused mixed-use destination development with a balanced mix of Commercial, Retail, Hospitality and Entertainment. Spread over an area of 1.8 million square feet, Urban Square has leading global brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, Reliance Trends, Adidas, Puma, Asics, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, etc. already signed and many more under finalisation.