GUESS relaunches its in-store experience in India

The global fashion brand with a legacy of almost four decades in bringing trendsetting apparel and accessories has relaunched its retail presence at the DLF Mall of India.

The store opening brings back GUESS to the consumers who love the brand for its iconic range of denims, dresses, apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories and so much more. The store itself has been aesthetically designed blending artisanal designs with a minimalistic touch, providing plenty of space for showcasing the brand’s themed total looks and imagery.

On the launch of the store, Carlos Alberini, CEO, GUESS said, “Even though our brand has penetrated well in several countries, we are always eager to spread our wings to newer markets. Inspired by the rapidly evolving style preferences and buying habits of the new-age consumer, we have launched the ‘Athleisure’ collection which had zero penetration in the pre-covid era, but now this category represents 7 per cent of our apparel sales. These figures are significant as quarantine consumers are clearly choosing comfort-driven apparels with a considerable shift towards fitness.”

The highlight of the brand is the new ‘Athleisure’ collection – a significant workout wear category for the fashion and fitness loving urban shoppers, which will be launched in Fall/Winter2021. Another key category to look out for is a wide range of handbags – from satchels to totes and backpacks to luggage, there is something for everyone at the store. GUESS is also widely recognized for its sustainability efforts and eco-conscious initiatives such as water saving practices during denim wash, responsibly sourced materials and a massive reduction in the use of chemicals.

“We are thrilled to welcome shoppers to our new store at the DLF Mall of India. Besides its strategic location, the store sales reinforced that customers always appreciate quality and on-trend styles – no wonder they unanimously #LoveGUESS. We are now on our way to launch in all the major metros across India through the rest of the year. As people’s habits, tastes and needs evolve, we will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage with our customers,” said Manoj Nair of Gaurik Group.